Kendall Jenner 's second campaign for La Perla was released in May, but on Tuesday morning the lingerie company shared a new image on Instagram of the supermodel wearing nothing but a red lacy thong in honor of the brand's newest underwear style. "Introducing La Perla's #FreedomPanty, crafted from the finest French Leavers Lace with interwoven stretch," the company added in the caption. (The Italian-made, aptly named Freedom Panty is now available on La Perla's website in nine colors for $80 each.)

As in the previously released images from the campaign, Jenner's short, dark hair is styled in a slicked-down middle part, and she stands among a fairy-tale garden full of oversized Technicolor flowers.

The Italian lingerie brand released the rest of the fantastical, dreamlike images from the pre-fall 2017 campaign in May, just a few months after Jenner became the face of La Perla in the fall of 2016. Since teaming up with the company, Jenner walked in its star-studded fall/winter 2017 runway show at New York Fashion Week in February, modeled in a Marilyn Monroe–inspired video for Love magazine in March, and wore a barely there mesh La Perla gown (made from a single piece of string!) to the Met Gala in May.

The partnership makes a lot of sense for the star, who has never been one to shy away from any sheer or boobs- and butt-baring clothing. "I really don't see what the big deal is with going braless!" she wrote in a blog post last year. "I think it's cool and I really just don't care! It's sexy, it's comfortable and I'm cool with my breasts. That's it!" If the #FreeTheNipple movement ever needs a celebrity endorsement, they know exactly where to look.

