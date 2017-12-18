It's been a full eight months since Kendall Jenner starred in the Pepsi commercial seen around the world, and in that time, her family has made plenty more headline-making news, but, for some reason, Jenner is still dealing with the unfortunate past.

For the Kardashian-uninformed, back in April, Jenner appeared in a commercial for Pepsi that was immediately criticized for exploiting the Black Lives Matter movement and the debate around police brutality for the purposes of an ad. The model first spoke out about her side of the story during the first episode of this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , saying, ""I feel really bad that anyone was ever offended. I feel really bad that this was taken such a wrong way, and I feel like s--t. I have no idea how I am going to bounce back from it. I don't know what to do...I would never purposely hurt someone, ever, and if I knew that this was going to be the outcome then I would have never done something like this, but you don't know when you are in the moment. I just felt so stupid. The fact that I would hurt or offend other people was not the intent, and that is what got me the most."

Now, for the mid-season finale, which aired Sunday evening, Jenner is bringing up the drama once again, but this time, taking the defense.

On Sunday night's episode, Kim Kardashian brought Jenner, sisters Khloe and Kourtney, and mom Kris Jenner to undergo media training, saying, "There’s always some talk show or something when there is going on in our lives or one of our family member’s lives that we don’t really want to talk about and we all get nervous a different points. I think it will be a really good idea to get everyone prepared and to face our fears."

It was during a mock interview portion of the training that Jenner was asked, "If you had the opportunity not to do that ad, would you do it still?" Jenner was quick to respond. "I think it was definitely a huge learning lesson," she said. "There were a lot of things that were blinding me. There were a lot of people I had faith in. There were a lot of things I had trust in." She was then pressed if she blamed her manager, who also just happens to be her mom . "Actually no, not this time," she said.

When reviewing back the tape, Jenner noted it was an uncomfortable situation to be asked about, to which Kim noted, "The Kardashian side has always been so open, so if that had happened to us, we would have said something right away." That went over about as well as you could imagine. "You guys have never had something like this happen to you before," Jenner retorted.

In what will hopefully be the final word, ever, about the Pepsi incident, Jenner took to the confessional. "I have learned so much over the last four years of my career," she said. "I have learned that the only person who is going to truly truly watch out for me is me. And it is really hard work."

Related: Kendall Jenner Finally Speaks Out About Pepsi Commercial Controversy: "I Completely Shut Down"

Kendall Jenner Dramatically Reads Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass"