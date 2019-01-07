Word begin spreading on Friday afternoon that Kendall Jenner had something big to reveal on Sunday night. What exactly that was, was anyone's guess. Perhaps, like her sisters, she was finally launching a product of her own? Then, a short teaser video posted on her mother Kris Jenner's Instagram account hinted at something more serious and personal.

"When I was 14, I couldn't reach as many people as I can now," said Jenner. "Now that I'm 22 and I have this whole thing behind me I can speak to so many people and just be like, I can help you, and it's okay. I experience it and I'm very normal. I understand you."

The tone pointed, perhaps, to something more serious, and social media was abuzz with possibilities that, well, now seem perhaps a little too personal, considering what Jenner was actually teasing was merely her latest sponsorship deal. The big announcement? She's the new face of ProactivMD. Yep, Jenner follows in the footsteps of everyone from Justin Bieber to Britney Spears to P. Diddy as the latest celebrity endorser for the anti-acne skincare line.

[instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/BsUAaE7nH8O/]

Many had wondered why Jenner would time her big announcement to compete with the Golden Globes, but as it turned out it was all part of the plan. Jenner's first commercial for the brand details the backlash she faced online after showing up to last year's Golden Globes with noticeable blemishes.

Jenner details taking solace in the supporters, but also admitted that she didn't want a repeat of the incident. Hence, her turn to using ProactivMD.

No word yet on how much Jenner is being paid for her sharing her acne tale, but Bieber reportedly got $3 million for his two year stint as the face of the brand. That's not lip kit money, but it's nothing to laugh at.

