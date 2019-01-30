Some of pop culture's most iconic meme templates have been born from a courtside NBA game moment, like the seemingly disparate celebrities Chloë Sevigny and DJ Pauly D sitting together at a New York Knicks game in 2011, any time Kanye West checked his phone from the floor seats, every time Blue Ivy has made a courtside appearance with her parents , and Drake getting caught pouring some grapefruit Perrier into his cup while sitting courtside at a Toronto Raptors game in 2017. In 2019, there may not be a more appropriate place to spot the next celebrity meme moment than the courtside seats at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Celebrities flocked the Staples Center on Tuesday night, for a close game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers (ultimately Philadelphia won, 121 to 105, for those keeping score). It appeared as if everyone and their mother (or at least, everyone and their significant other) was sitting courtside at the game. Even LeBron James —arguably the biggest draw for attendance at the Staples Center ever since he joined the Lakers a few months ago—sat all by his lonesome and watched from the sidelines while wearing a suit after sustaining an injury that prevented him from playing. “Ball is life,” as they say, and that age-old adage seems to extend to the celebrity attendees of the game last night.

Pinterest Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner supported her basketball playing beau, Ben Simmons, as she has been wont to do a handful of times this season. From occasionally catching a jet from Calabasas, California, to Philadelphia just to watch Simmons play, to sitting courtside with his mom at a game in December, you have to respect her commitment to the game (and her relationship).

Pinterest Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton continue to make their relationship more public, appearing in many photographs at the game with their heads looking up , probably wondering if they were going to make it to the kiss cam.

Pinterest Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio kept his sunglasses on the entire time, looking positively grumpy at the prospect of the Lakers losing to the Sixers (he's an Angeleno at heart).

Pinterest Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Halsey reportedly felt “right at home,” as she considers herself to be a “Lakers regular” this season, according to her Instagram .

Pinterest Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Diplo —a Philadelphia native, in case you didn’t know—was just happy to be in the presence of the winning team.

Pinterest Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian sat between her bestie, Stephanie Shepherd , and a man who some might posit looks an awful lot like her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, but is actually her friend Fai Abu Khadra (it was reported months ago by TMZ that the two are not dating).

Pinterest Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher , who tend to show up more often at baseball games than basketball games, also stepped out together and posed for a courtside photo.

Pinterest Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Date night isn’t dead—it is alive and well at the Staples Center.

Related: Bella Hadid Isn't The Only Celebrity Obsessed With Sitting Courtside At Basketball Games