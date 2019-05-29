Kim Kardashian is making a habit out of getting summer haircuts. Last year in May she opted for a lob — aka a long bob — and, now, she's pulled the same move. Kardashian unveiled her much shorter hair on Instagram while driving around with her sister Kourtney Kardashian . While Kardashian has so far only shared selfies of her latest lob, with a baby-faced filter, you can clearly see how different it is from her more recent long waves.

Luckily for those who don't feel like waiting until Kardashian shares a filterless look at her new haircut, photographic evidence of the last one still exists. Back in August, she posted a photo of her last lob with a caption consisting of a lyric from her husband Kanye West's then-recent song "I Thought About Killing You" from last year's Ye . She paired that hairstyle with green contact lenses

Loading View on Instagram

These days, keeping up with Kim Kardashian's hairstyles is a job in and of itself. Back in March she wore pastel "mermaid" waves with help from hairstylist Chris Appleton, who was behind her lob from last summer.

Loading View on Instagram

Plus, in September, Kardashian wore pink waves when promoting the Blossom Collection from KKW Beauty — the one she had an American Beauty moment with while shooting the campaign .

Loading View on Instagram

Even though it's been a year since her last lob, Kardashian is still right on trend with the hairstyle. Over the past handful of months, the lob has attracted the likes of Natalie Portman, Naomi Campbell, Mandy Moore, Irina Shayk, Brie Larson, Kiernan Shipka, Gabrielle Union-Wade, and Carey Mulligan, who have all opted to try the shorter cut.

As for Kardashian, hair isn't something the reality TV star turned beauty mogul ever overlooks. She said as much on Keeping Up With the Kardashians last season during an episode where she revealed that she has already created her will and, in it, there are some very specific instruction about how her hair is to be treated when she passes away. “I put it in my will that I have to always have my hair done if I am like, cannot talk to myself or like, communicate,” she to which her mom Kris Jenner replied, "I will make sure that your hair is always done if you don't know your name. You'll have great hair."