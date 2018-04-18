Today we give thanks to Kim Kardashian , the patron saint of clarifying her own jokes.

On Tuesday afternoon, her husband, Kanye West , went on a bit of an unfiltered tweeting spree now that he's back on Twitter, with one of his tweets catching the eye of his wife. "Sometimes you have to get rid of everything," West tweeted, among other helpful sentiments such as "try to avoid any contractual situation where you are held back from your ideas," and "distraction is the enemy of vision." (It's true! Great advice.) "Wait...EVERYTHING?!?!?! 🙋🏻‍" Kardashian responded, as she has a normal sense of humor and enjoys tweeting witticisms every now and then. It was clearly meant to be a one-and-done situation until her next social media musing about, we don't know, Kimoji, but Chrissy Teigen just had to insert herself into the conversation and keep the good times going: "I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need."

"Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity," Kardashian retorted. "Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing." Now, anyone with a fully developed cerebral cortex could tell you these are jokes among friends meant to be humorous to the Twitter populace lucky enough to witness this very public banter, but since tabloids are, well, tabloids, and trolls are trolls, Kardashian had to begin her Wednesday by defending her sense of humor: "For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don’t even try it."