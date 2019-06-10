Our long national nightmare is finally over: Today, Kim Kardashian West shared the first straight-on picture of her newest child, Psalm West . Kim posted the photo on—where else?—Instagram, with the simple caption: “Psalm Ye.”

In the photo, the newest addition to the famous family looks chill AF, with his eyes closed and his hands behind his head, as though he is lounging in one of the many infinity pools that he’ll one day inherit.

The child, who is the couple’s fourth, was born via surrogate. News of the birth was broken by Kourtney Kardashian when she made a surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show . Kim eventually confirmed the news herself the following day. “He’s here and he’s perfect!” she tweeted. “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol,” she added. “I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

As we can all see now, she was not kidding around. And now that the social media seal has officially been broken, we can expect a barrage of photos of baby Psalm on all of our feeds. Truthfully, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Shortly before Psalm’s birth, Kim celebrated the occasion with a star-studded baby shower that was “CBD & Meditation” themed. Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, and Jen Atkin were all in attendance. Aside from all of the wellness activities, guests received their very own Yeezy slides, because what would an event be at Casa Kardashian without some killer free swag?

