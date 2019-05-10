Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Fourth Baby Is Here, For Real This Time

On Monday, a rumor began to shoot its tendrils across the Internet: It was the day of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala, and Kim Kardashian West’s surrogate was, reportedly, in labor. Kardashian was quick to bat it down: “Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true! It’s Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol,” she wrote on Twitter.

But just four days later, the moment has arrived, and this time, it’s not a drill. Kourtney Kardashian broke the news to Kris Jenner (and everyone else) during a surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday that her sister’s surrogate had actually gone into labor; on Friday morning, Kardashian West tweeted simply, “He’s here and he’s perfect!” He, meaning it’s a boy, meaning Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are now the proud parents of two girls and two boys. “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol,” she went on in another tweet a few minutes later. “I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

(As of the time of publication, she hasn’t yet posted to her Instagram stories about the birth; it’s still filled with KKW Beauty swatches and tutorials. West hasn’t tweeted since a series of posts about Trump MAGA hats at the beginning of January. The rest of the family has yet to post anything on social media.)

After the birth of her second child, Saint, Kardashian was resistant to having more kids; after Chicago’s birth last year, West began “harassing” her to keep expanding their family, she said on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians . He, apparently, wants seven children . Pregnancy did not suit Kardashian; she has suffered from placenta accreta and preeclampsia, prenatal conditions that can potentially be fatal for the mother, and she described it as “the worst experience of my life” in an open letter on her website in 2015. As a result, for her third and fourth children, she and West opted for surrogacy.

In any case, it’s been a big Friday for Kim Kardashian: Not only did she welcome her fourth child into the world, but she also birthed a collection of nude liners and lipsticks for KKW Beauty. And with Mother’s Day just around the corner, no less.