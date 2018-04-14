Unlike sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner , Kim Kardashian is not at Coachella this weekend. (At least, not yet.) And she's not in Cleveland, either, despite the fact that sister Khloé just gave birth and is in the midst of a rather dramatic scandal . Rather, Kim Kardashian is in California for a far more pressing engagement: Her 20-year high-school reunion, an event she broadcast in detail on Snapchat and Instagram Friday.

The saga opened inside a party bus, where mylar balloons spelled out “Class of 98” and “MHS” over a leather banquette. “Of course, I had to get a party bus for the class of ’98,” Kardashian explained, “and all my yearbooks waiting.” She cut to a spread of several yearbooks from her high-school years—Kardashian, now 37, graduated from the all-girls Catholic school Marymount High School in 1998.

“Hey guys,” she addressed her audience, “so, I am on my way, in a party bus, to my 20-year Marymount High School reunion, with my friends who I haven’t seen in 20 years.” Those friends, she reported, were concerned they might see fellow students at the reunion “that they were mean to,” but Kardashian had no such qualms: “I feel so good about my conscience,” she said in the Snapchat video. “I was so nice to everyone.” (Her friends, in the background, laughed.)

Pinterest Kim Kardashian on her way to her 20-year high-school reunion, as seen on her Instagram stories. @kimkardashian

At one moment, Kardashian admitted she was “so nervous”; at another, she wondered if she should wear her name tag, probably considering it more of an accessory than anything, because it’s doubtful her peers wouldn’t recognize her. (Even though she probably doesn’t look much like her yearbook photos anymore.) She ended up opting into the name tag thing—apparently, it paired well with her white shirtdress and transparent Yeezy heels.

“This is so crazy,” Kardashian repeated as she and her friends enter the school. “This is so crazy. So insane.” The halls might look the same, and even some of the teachers might be the same, but “the desks are totally different,” she observed. An important detail.

Anyway, it’s a well-documented fact that Kardashian loves a good #tbt—and a high-school reunion might just be the ultimate real-life throwback.

