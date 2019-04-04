Music festivals often serve as debaucherous weekends far from the clutches of real life, where questionable substances are freely shared and taken, the dress code is the polar opposite of business casual, and best friends are made in the Porta-Potty lines. Kim Kardashian West ’s first trip to Coachella, however, will serve an entirely different purpose, one that’s almost the antithesis of what typically goes on at the Southern California festival: She’ll be supporting Kanye West at the largest installment of his Sunday Service series yet.

In a new interview with Elle , Kardashian West spoke about her husband’s weekly spiritual gatherings, which began earlier this year in their backyard and comprise concerts from West and his friends backed by a gospel choir. “It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon,” she said. “It’s definitely something he believes in—Jesus—and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

Despite those “Christian vibes,” the Sunday Services are open to all. “Kourtney’s best friends come all the time and they’re Muslim. All my Jewish friends came on Sunday; they loved it,” Kardashian West explained. “Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week.”

And while Kardashian West said she’s “so excited” that her first Coachella venture will be in support of this special occasion, she would like to remind everyone that it is indeed her first time at Coachella, meaning she has no idea of the service’s logistics. “Everyone’s asking, even my mom. She asked, ‘How many people can I bring?’ I was like, ‘Mom, I don’t know the set-up; I don’t even know where it’s going to be,’” she said. “I’ve never even been to Coachella—I have no idea. All I know, it’s going to be 9 a.m., I’m sure half the people who come will be up from the night before. But I do hope everyone can experience it— everyone —because it’s going to be really special and so cool.”

Fortunately, the Coachella cofounder Paul Tollett cleared up any confusion in an interview with Billboard this week. The special edition of West’s Sunday Service will take place on Easter (April 21), during the second weekend of the music festival, on “The Mountain,” a hillside within the Coachella campgrounds, rather than in the main performance area. “Why don’t we try this in camping, since it’s in the morning and all the other campers are already there?” Tollett explained to Billboard, adding that anyone with a pass for the second weekend will be allowed to attend the performance. “We’ve got some challenges production-wise and we’ve got a team on it right now to try and do something really special. We feel this is going to be a really big moment of the show.”

