Happy Friday, everyone: It’s Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s anniversary. And, perhaps even more importantly, it’s the launch day of Kardashian’s new KKW Beauty collection, Mrs. West—or, it was, until it sold out, within mere hours of going online. A far better anniversary gift than the traditional fifth anniversary gift of “wood.” In any case, a big day for the Kardashian-West household, so you know they’re posting about it on Instagram.

Really, Kardashian and West have been celebrating all week. (And they have ample reason, with the recent birth of their fourth child in addition to their fifth anniversary.) On Wednesday, Kardashian posted the first in what was to be a whole series of photos from their big day: “This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy. We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! So many amazing memories,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to share more pics soon.”

And share more pics, she most certainly did; beginning Thursday, Kardashian began posting reams of behind-the-scenes images from their wedding, many of them taken by director Nabil Elderkin and all of them immaculately edited to look just a little vintage. (Kim Kardashian loves nostalgia .) They appeared on both her Twitter and her Instagram; one slideshow was captioned, simply, “5 years ago today I married my best friend,” accompanied by the sparkle emoji. Friends like Larsa Pippen, Lala Anthony, and Chance the Rapper offered their congratulations in the comments.

The posts served as a reminder of exactly how extravagant their 2014 wedding was—basically a royal wedding in its own right. Their rehearsal dinner took place at Versailles and was soundtracked by Lana Del Rey; for the wedding ceremony itself, they migrated over to another castle, this one in Florence, Italy, where Andrea Bocelli provided the score for Kardashian’s walk down the aisle. Kardashian, as Meghan Markle would later do, wore Givenchy. And KKW Beauty was just a twinkle in her eye.

Kardashian’s sister Kourtney also posted her own reminiscence from the event: a photo of her son, Mason, asleep under a table before he was due to walk down the aisle as Kim and Kanye’s ring bearer. “My absolute favorite photo from Kanye and Kim’s wedding,” she wrote. “Penelope was just a baby at the wedding and Reign was in my tummy but nobody knew yet.” How things change.