Late last week, Kim Kardashian joined her husband Kanye West at his hideaway in Jackson Hole, Wyoming , where he's been at work on his music (and his Twitter ) for the past three weeks. She's even been capturing the goats she's encountered on the side of the road. At around 7 a.m. on Thursday, though, Kardashian made a radical departure from that rustic aesthetic when she Instagrammed and tweeted a snapshot of herself and West that dates back to their wedding day exactly four years ago—with, as she put it, "forever to go."

Her caption continued: "Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever... Happy Anniversary." But given its timing, her post isn't just a celebration: It's also a reminder that America had a royal wedding of its own, with its own bride in a custom Givenchy gown at a semi-remote castle, four years before Meghan Markle notably did at her and Prince Harry's long-awaited nuptials this past Saturday.

After they started dating in 2012, West made the first move in making Kimye official when he proposed to Kardashian on her birthday in 2013 at a San Francisco baseball park that he rented out. The next year, the couple got a move on by hosting a casual brunch in a 17th-century château outside of Paris that belongs to the designer Valentino Garavani , as well as a rehearsal dinner for 600 of their closest friends in the equally casual setting of Versailles, which came complete with a surprise private tour and a performance by Lana Del Rey. (For the occasion, Kardashian also wore a very Meghan Markle–style messy bun.)

While their visit to the palace earlier that year sparked rumors that it'd also be their wedding venue, the next day, the couple and their coterie of hundreds then took things back another 100 years by jetting off to the 16th-century Forte di Belvedere in Florence, where there were reportedly marble tables engraved with each guest's name.

Getting back to the present, Kimye now have two more children—Saint , who's two years old, and Chicago , who's still just under six months—in addition to the daughter they had in 2013, North , who'll turn five next month. She already seems to be getting the special treatment: Just yesterday, Kardashian posted a snapshot and an Instagram story of her with dandelions carefully woven throughout her hair, taking in the Wyoming landscape.

As for West? Who knows—he may be preparing another surprise orchestra for his wife, or simply spending the morning sleeping in. In any case, he has yet to comment; it has in fact been what seems like a record three days since he last posted a tweet, which Kardashian might consider an anniversary gift in and of itself.

