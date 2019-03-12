There’s only one Kim Kardashian West , but with the right combination of contouring makeup and body-sculpting shape-wear, her look can be achieved by the masses. At least, that’s the vision of the future we see when we look at Kardashian West’s Instagram page, where she’s posted pictures from the campaign for her new eyewear collection.

In a three-photo series, an army of Kardashian West lookalikes pose in reflective sunglasses by the brand Carolina Lemke Berlin. If you haven’t heard of Lemke before, it’s because Kardashian West’s partnership deal will also launch the brand in the United States. It’s well known in certain countries overseas, however, and counts the Isreali supermodel Bar Refaeli as it’s other major spokeswoman (Refaeli welcomed Kardashian West to the family in an Instagram post in September ).

Meanwhile, Kardashian West captioned her pictures, “Coming soon. Follow my vision with @carolinalemkeberlin CarolinaLemke.com 📷 @mertalas @macpiggott,” and the @carolinalemkeberlin account clarifies that the collection will be available March 19.

Per Elle , this campaign “was shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, with makeup by Mario Dedivanovic, hair by Chris Appleton, and styling by Danielle Levi.” The ads were inspired by a combination of things, including iconic visuals of supermodels from the 1980s and ’90s and elements of pre-CGI science-fiction.

However, one commenter, @djhaze, found another possible inspiration, writing, “I can tell you must recently seen the movie Dude where’s my cAr? That’s where u got this idea.” Indeed, the women in the picture are not unlike the movie’s “extremely hot chicks with large breasts .” Others might be reminded of a recent social media campaign for Kanye West’s Yeezy line that also featured numerous women, including Paris Hilton, dressed as Kardashian West lookalikes . Of course, the world is increasingly full of Kardashian West clones, so at least it’s Kim herself who is cashing in on the aesthetic this time.

Kardashian West’s deal with the brand is reported to be worth between $20 million and $30 million, and, according to the brand, will last two years. Kardashian West will also reportedly take a 10 percent stake in the subsidiary that oversees the brand’s American business.

