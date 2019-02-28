The Canadian tuxedo trend has come a long way since the power couple Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake arrived at the 2001 American Music Awards in head-to-toe denim. In recent years, it’s been helped along by none other than Kim Kardashian West , who seems to be unable to resist the charms of an all-denim outfit, no matter the occasion.

Kardashian West’s latest foray into Canadian suiting came Wednesday evening, when she joined Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian, and Scott Disick at Nobu’s Malibu outpost to celebrate her good friend Jonathan Cheban ’s 45th birthday. While everyone else was dressed remarkably normally (especially considering the group’s cumulative net worth and penchant for over-the-top ensembles), KKW, of course, made sure her outfit stood out. She wore a pair of cropped dark jeans with an asymmetrical waistline—making it look as if she’d ripped open the front seam and wrapped one side over the other—paired with a one-shouldered crop top constructed from mismatched denim pieces.

Though Wednesday night’s outfit marked a particularly avant-garde take on the trend, Kardashian West has worn more traditional denim-on-denim looks many times before. In 2013 , for example, she wore a chambray shirt, untucked, with a pair of similarly colored jeans, draped a pale pink coat over her shoulders, and completed the look with mustard yellow heels. The next year, while out and about with Serena Williams in Paris, she wore two similar denim pieces, though in a more streamlined fashion: with the shirt tucked in, and with oversize sunglasses and pale pink pumps as her only accessories.

In 2015 , during another trip to Paris, accompanied this time by Kanye, Kardashian West mixed things up, wearing a high-waisted denim pencil skirt and a strappy denim bra top—the extreme version of this week’s blue-jean crop top—with a long camel-colored coat layered on top. Finally, last year, she went back to basics, wearing an exceptionally matchy-matchy true-blue Canadian tux in her Americana-themed Calvin Klein photo shoot with her sisters.

And lest you think Kardashian West’s love for daring denim trends extends only to matching sets, let us never forget about her love of high-fashion Bermuda jorts , nor those inexplicable thigh-high, distressed-denim peep-toe boots.

