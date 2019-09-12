Kim Kardashian appeared on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, where host Jimmy Fallon got right down to brass tacks and asked if the Kardashian-West family was planning a relocation to Wyoming. Karashian’s husband Kanye West did recently purchase a $14 million ranch in Cody, Wyoming. (People confirmed that he had even toured elementary schools nearby) and he famously not only recorded his last album near Jackson Hole but also held a widely covered listening party there .

Kardashian confirmed the real estate purchase, adding that West would love to move there. But she’s not so sure. She is the ultimate Valley girl, after all. Though she didn't mention it, her pursuit of becoming a lawyer will also keep her tied to California for the next few years.

"We love Wyoming. It’s always been such an amazing place," she said. "My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there. I love LA, so I envision summers, I envision some weekends but yeah, we love it. It’s like the prettiest place you’ve ever seen in your entire life."

West recently interviewed Kardashian for her Vogue Arabia cover story, in which the couple spoke about a potential Wyoming move. “In my mind I’m already living in those 10 years,” the reality star told her husband. “I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles—and becoming a lawyer.” The desolate state has become something of a celebrity hotspot in recent years. Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston reportedly randomly ran into each other during a night out around New Year's Eve afterall.

Last year, West also publicly expressed that he wanted to move with Kardashian and their children to his hometown of Chicago . Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras caught Kardashian confronting West over his plans. “I don’t want to uproot [our kids] from all of their friends and their routine and their cousins and everything," she said. "I just think that it would be amazing to have a second place in Chicago and if you need to spend more time out there that’s totally fine, but I think it would be really hard just to take the kids and leave and permanently move to Chicago.”

In a confessional, she called the fight her potential “breaking point.” Hopefully things go more smoothly this time.

Related: A Wild Ride Into Kanye West's America: Inside the Ye Listening Party in Wyoming