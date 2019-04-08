Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had quite a nomadic streak for the past few years. Between the numerous renovations on their homes in Calabasas, moving back and forth between properties owned by the Wests and the Jenners, and traveling across the country for various business purposes, they've had less of a chance to settle into a home base than one would think. There is also, of course, the fact that West has made it clear that he plans to move the family back to his hometown of Chicago at some point in the future.

This tension was addressed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians , when clips of the rapper announcing his plans to move to Chicago last fall were incorporated into the plot of the episode, and this closer look into the dispute between the married couple further drives home the point that this reality series that started with the shenanigans surrounding Kim has opened up to include the once-private Kanye as a full-fledged cast member .

It is understandable that the Chicago native would want to go back to his roots. While West is revered as an icon, globally speaking, there's probably nothing more ego-boosting than visiting your hometown only to hear people screaming your name, which is a point he brings up in Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians . West admitted that in Calabasas, there's a bit more of a blasé response from the masses when he shows up anywhere around town (and more of an uproar when it's his wife who makes an appearance).

Loading View on Instagram

The politics of being a local celebrity aside, what Kim took issue with is the fact that she had to learn about her family's apparent imminent move to Chicago via social media. “I know Kanye really loved being in Chicago, but I had no idea he wants to move there, until I hear about it on social media," she said. When her husband insisted that he had, in fact, told her of his plans before, she insisted that she didn't think he was serious, to which he deadpanned in typical Kanye fashion, "Any conversation I have is serious.”

Though she called a move from California to Chicago her "breaking point" and brought up her concerns about moving their kids back and forth, Kim remained calm and the two met each other halfway: the move will be "part-time" and the couple will spend more time there, but don't expect them to fully vacate Calabasas any time soon.

Related: Kim Kardashian West Is Going to Coachella for the First Time to Support Kanye West’s Sunday Service