Kim Kardashian West turns 39 today, October 21st. She’s a Libra! Considering their love for balance, justice, and beauty, we’d say that the sign applies.

Kim celebrated her birthday over the weekend, heading with her sisters Kylie Jenner , Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian , and a group of best friends to Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs compound (Kris herself was off at Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding ). “There is nothing more that I’d rather do than be with all of my friends, laying out, in Palm Springs for the weekend,” Kim narrated on Instagram stories. She also shared a video in which she gifts her pals with items from her various product lines: she gave them perfume, garments from her SKIMS shapewear line, her Rizzoli book of selfies, Selfish , and the new Yeezy slides. They all seemed pretty excited, eagerly digging into SKIMS-branded bags.

Kourtney and Kim also stopped by Ulta to check out the KKW Beauty makeup displays. “Woah!” Kourtney joked in a video on Instagram stories. “It’s Kim Kardashian West!”

Kim also enlisted Kylie to do her makeup for birthday dinner, calling her a “special makeup artist.” Kylie beat Kim’s face in an enormous bathroom with buttery lighting that made both women look like newborns. Where does Kris Jenner get her bulbs?

The guests also gathered for a birthday dinner at a table cutely decorated with Maxxinista-style birthday-themed party favors, like sunglasses that say “so fab” on the lenses. The centerpiece said “Kim Day,” and Kim got a special birthday hat reading “Birthday Princess,” a “Birthday Babe” necklace, a birthday goblet, and a little ribbon emblazoned with the words “Today it’s all about me.”

According to E! , after dinner the women played a game of Cards Against Humanity. It all seemed like a nice, chill way to ring in the big day. Though it’s not over yet–and husband Kanye West surely has some tricks up his sleeve. We eagerly await Kim’s Instagram stories.

