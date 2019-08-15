The Kardashians aren’t exactly known for a, uh, lack of artifice. Their use of Photoshop and Facetune is the stuff of legend. But Kourtney , perhaps the most famously low-key member of the family, pleasantly surprised fans when she shared an unedited photo through her lifestyle brand, Poosh . The image shows Kourtney glamorously posing on a boat off the coast of Italy, looking very Sophia Loren in a straw sunhat, small (not tiny!) sunglasses, and an elegant high-cut swimsuit.

The kicker? You could see some faint stretch marks along her upper thigh.

Stretch marks are sort of a standard part of being a woman (or just a person in general! Have you seen any weightlifters lately?). But they’re usually edited out of photoshoots, especially luxurious vacation shots from the most famous people in the world. So fans were thrilled to see Kourtney treating them like no big deal. They aren’t a big deal!

"Proud hot mama!" one commenter wrote, while another person added, "Oh wow, not air brushed. You can actually see her stretch marks and this is what a real body looks like! I love it!"

Stretch marks have been a fraught topic of conversation on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for years—Kim frequently talks about she tries to avoid them like the plague. "Stretch marks!” one surprised follower commented. “On a Kardashian!!"

But Kourtney had no problem with the whole thing. She commented with a smiley face, writing that she loves her “little stripes."

Loading View on Instagram

In a new interview with Glamour , Kourtney opened up about Poosh, confessing that she’s felt substantial family pressure to find her “thing.”

"We used to do all of our projects together, so when we started splitting up and doing our own, I think I felt like, 'Well what's my thing?'" she recalled. "Everybody would put this pressure on me, even though I really just wanted to focus on being a mom. I didn't want to take on something else. But once I really took the time to do it, once I figured out when the time was right for me–and that it really fit into my life without overwhelming me–then it became fulfilling."

"My mom always tells me to really do something you love so that it doesn't feel like work," she said. "I think this is one of the most fulfilling things I've done."