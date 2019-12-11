Kris Jenner has partnered with Botox to give out gift cards this holiday season. Because what says Christmas like a nice injection of a deadly toxin, straight to the face? The annual Kardashian Kristmas Kard will, as per usual, be wrinkle-free.

Jenner spoke to People about the partnership. “It’s a one stop shop for me,” she said. “And who doesn’t love Botox? For me it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time.”

“Personal care is really important,” she added. “I taught my kids that when they were really young. And then they remind me of the horror stories of getting their first bikini waxes! We love great beauty experiences and learning about new things and new products.”

Jenner also said that she’ll definitely be giving her 85-year-old mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, a Botox gift card. Say what you will about the Kardashian-Jenners: they really know their brand.

Beyond Jenner’s (refreshingly) open use of the treatment, the Kardashians have a history with Botox: there’s a classic season five episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians , titled “Botox and Cigarettes.” After Kris points out that daughter Kim Kardashian has some grey hairs and fine lines, Kim heads to the dermatologist and then has a horrible reaction after receiving Botox injections around her eyes. Perhaps they’d like that one scrubbed from the record.

Kim recently spoke about her plastic surgery expertise in an interview with New York Magazine . “The one thing that only my close circle knows is that I love to research every single procedure to know exactly what’s out there,” she said. “And people call me all the time, like really famous people, out of the blue and are like, ‘I know we don’t know each other, but I’ve heard you’re the expert and I’m looking to do x, y, and z. Who would you recommend?’ And I’ll be like, ‘Actually, I’ve just researched this!’ I’ll meet with doctors and be like, ‘So when I’m 50, do you think my neck is going to, like … ? What’s the best way to do it?’”

Beverly Hills doctors are going to have a very Merry Christmas indeed.