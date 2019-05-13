Ah, social media and Mother’s Day, a pairing like Oreos and peanut butter. Everyone rushes to their phones on Sunday morning, eager to show off vintage photos of their attractive parents, to prove that their eukaryotes are rich with hot DNA. And celebrities really take it to another level, especially celebrities with famous families that span four generations of the constantly photographed. In other words, the Kardashians.

Kardashian matriarch and momager Kris Jenner took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate all moms, especially her own mother, MJ, and her daughters with children. She posted a grid with photos of daughter Khloé Kardashian with her daughter, True; Kim with children North, Chicago, and Saint; Kylie with Stormi; Kourtney with Mason, Reign, and Penelope; a vintage photo of a teenage Kris and MJ; and a snap of Kris, Kim, MJ, and Khloé at what appears to be George’s at the Cove in La Jolla, California.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special,” wrote Jenner. “To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.. I love you @Kourtneykardash@kimkardashian @khloekardashian@kyliejenner ... you are my heart.”

It was a sweet message! The only problem? Kris has another daughter.

Kendall Jenner didn’t take the snub lying down. She commented, writing “love you too mom!” As of press time, the comment has 44, 405 likes.

To be fair to Kris, Kendall has yet to breed, and thus she isn’t a member of the club that gets clumsy breakfast in bed on a special Sunday in May. And judging by her previous social media antics , motherhood isn’t in the cards any time soon (she’s also, uh, 23 years old). Kris also made no mention of Rob or Blac Chyna, mother to her grandchild, Dream. But everyone always forgets Rob! So it’s fine.

For her part, Kendall posted a lovely vintage photo of Kris to her Instagram story. She also threw in a heavily meme’d picture of a drunk Kris making a peace sign. Mommy dearest!