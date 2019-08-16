Congratulations might be in order for Kristen Wiig , who reportedly has some big news regarding her relationship status.

According to TMZ , Wiig is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Avi Rothman, a producer, writer and actor with whom she was first photographed three years ago, kissing on the beach in Hawaii. They've kept the relationship fairly quiet and have yet to confirm their engagement, but the couple did tell People in 2016 that they had been together for months before those tropical PDA photos hit the internet. Now, they are apparently engaged to be married, and if TMZ is to be believed, the ring has been on her finger for several months. When Wiig made an appearance at a screening for Booksmart in May, fans of the actress noted a diamond on her left ring finger when she posed for a photo with Lisa Kudrow. Roughly a week before that, she was spotted at a party in New York, also wearing what many assumed to be an engagement ring.

Before dating Rothman, Wiig was linked with Fabrizio Moretti, drummer for The Strokes, and was also married to Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009. The actress has been maintaining a relatively low profile in Hollywood ever since leaving Saturday Night Live and, on screen, has been showing off her dark side with recent projects. Currently, she's starring as Cate Blanchett's nemesis in Where'd You Go, Bernadette and next year, in Wonder Woman 1984 , she'll face off against Gal Gadot as Cheetah, a superhuman villain.