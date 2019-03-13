Kylie Jenner Hints a Kendall Makeup Collaboration is Coming

During an Instagram Live chat with fans on Wednesday, Kylie Jenner seemingly confirmed that she and sister Kendall have a makeup collaboration in the works. When a viewer asked "can we also get a collab with Kendall?", Jenner responded, "shhh," and added, "you know, Kendall was in a contract for a really long time. So I couldn't do a collab with her. That's the only reason why I didn't collab with her. But. You know. We worked it out."

The contract she's referring to is Kendall's gig with Estée Lauder. In 2016, the beauty brand launched Estée Edits, a millennial-targeted line with Kendall as its face. Estée Edits folded a little over a year later and Kendall's alignment with the brand seems to have faded, perhaps indicating that her contract is over. Major contracts often come with exclusivity, which is why, for example, Kendall had to skip out on the Victoria's Secret runway for a year during which she was the face of upscale lingerie brand La Perla .

Kylie Cosmetics has already done numerous collaborations with other Kardashian-Jenner family members. Khloé Kardashian has her recurring Koko line, as does Kourtney with the Kourt collection, Kim's KKW brand has cross-pollinated with Kylie's brand before, and even Kris Jenner got a capsule collection. That leaves Caitlyn and Kendall as the only member of Kylie's immediate family with out their own dedicated Kylie Cosmetics products, so perhaps it was only a matter of time.

Though, Kylie is known to collaborate with other outside of her nuclear family as well. During the online question-and-answer session, Kylie was, appropriately, getting her makeup done. Ariel Tejada and another stylist apply powders to Kylie's face while she talks to the camera, and Tejada, who works with many of the Kar-Jenners and other celebrities, may soon be getting in the product game as well. Responding to the suggestion, "you should do a collab with Ariel," Kylie says, "we...have...been working on that!" Off-camera, Tejada responds, "we've been working on that for now."

Kylie Cosmetics shows no signs of slowing down; Jenner was recently named the world's youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine; the position of youngest female self-made billionaire was previously occupied by Theranos founder (slash Silicon Valley scammer) Elizabeth Holmes, subject of two documentaries airing within the week. Luckily for Kylie, it's highly unlikely that a regulatory agency will charge her with fraud over makeup sales. Whether you like the products or not, you can't argue that her highlighters don't highlight.

