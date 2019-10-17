Six days ago, Kylie Jenner dropped a video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics offices . But while the space was filled with wonders like white fluffy chairs, a seemingly unlimited supply of pink M&Ms custom-printed with Kylie’s own face on them, and a champagne vending machine , the internet latched on to one specific element of the tour. As Kylie went to wake up daughter Stormi Webster, she sang just three words–”Rise and shine”–in a lilting, sing-songy voice. And the moment became an instant meme, going viral faster than you could say, well, rise and shine.

Ariana Grande , a pop star who holds an unquestionable dominance over the internet, decided to join in on the fun. The singer sang “Rise and shine” in a video on her Instagram story, an anime-like filter applied to her bright, trembling eyes. “@kyliejenner can i sample,” she wrote. Kylie reposted the clip, adding that she was up for it as long as she could be in the music video. Grande also reposted a video from fan account @thegranderoom, in which her face is edited over Kylie’s in the original clip.

Pinterest Ariana Grande covering Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine," via Instagram/@kyliejenner.

Never one to miss a viral moment, Kylie changed her Instagram bio to “rise and shine” and used the catchphrase to promote new products from her skincare line, Kylie Skin. “Riiise and shiine✨,” she captioned a selfie in which a creamy product is artfully swiped across her cheekbones. “Behind the scenes shooting my two brand new @kylieskin products. Can you guess what they are? #comingsoon ”

Kylie seems to be a fan of the memes. She even reposted a particularly extra remix of the song (does something that’s only three words long count as a real track?) on Twitter, adding skull emojis for emphasis. This whole thing is insane. We are all the skull emojis.