Kylie Jenner recently returned from an over-the-top vacation in Turks and Caicos, a trip that spurred endless online coverage. Jenner invited all of her friends (sans Jordyn Woods, whom she recently unfollowed on Instagram) to celebrate the launch of her Kylie Skin collection. The ladies were outfitted in custom Kylie Skin sweatsuits, flew to the islands in a Kylie Skin-branded private jet, lounged on Kylie Skin pillows, napped in Kylie Skin eye masks, and sipped coconut water from Kylie Skin-stamped fresh coconuts.

The trip of course served as an excellent Instagram opportunity. Kylie and co. posted a cornucopia of envy-inducing photos. They lounged poolside, posed on boats, and Kylie made headlines for a photo in which she wore nothing but a Jacquemus straw hat. And in all the images her extensions were long. As in, below-her-butt long.

Loading View on Instagram

But she’s recently switched things up. Over the weekend, Kylie took out her extensions, wearing much shorter locks. She posted an Instagram with her hair in a 1960’s-esque Mod high half ponytail, the ends perkily flipped. She seems to be getting into the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trend.

Loading View on Instagram

On Sunday, July 28th, she wore her hair down, simply styled with a barrette.

Loading View on Instagram

Kylie’s social media accounts tend to serve primarily as beauty inspiration. But while in Turks and Caicos, she got a little more personal, opening up about her battles with anxiety. "I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength,” she wrote. “growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes. my first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like i had to find myself completely again."