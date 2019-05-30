Kylie Jenner just set a new bar for accessorizing. When the 21-year-old beauty mogul went out to meet a friend she did so in a blue dress that perfectly matched her Rolls-Royce Wraith. She didn't miss the opportunity to post a photo of her decadent look, squatting in the $2,3000 Balenciaga dress from the brand's spring 2019 collection next to her car's tires, writing, "apply pressure 💙🤷🏻‍♀️."

As if those two items weren't luxe enough, Jenner paired them with a lucite, square Chanel clutch from the company's 2004 collection, which is currently going for $16,000 on eBay, as Page Six notes. Never one to miss a business opportunity, as her growing portfolio — which may soon include a baby line — demonstrates, Jenner filled her clutch with products from her Kylie Cosmetics line.

While the idea of using a Rolls-Royce as an outfit enhancement, or dressing to compliment that car, is more than out of reach for the majority of Americans, Jenner was as casual as can be about it. After all, she has been deemed the world's youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes . Earlier this year, she was estimated to be a "self-made" billionaire when Forbes valued Kylie Cosmetics at $900 million and Jenner's other assets at $100 million, setting a new age record for that accomplishment that not even Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg could match. “There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth,” she said at the time. “That is the category that I fall under. … I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100% of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited,” she continued, “and I am very proud of that.”

She later backtracked, though, telling The New York Times “I can’t say I’ve done it by myself,” “If they’re just talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.” With the recent launch of Kylie Skin, her car collection might grow even larger.