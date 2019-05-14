A couple of weeks ago, Kylie Jenner declared that she wanted to "have another baby" with Travis Scott. In anticipation of that, she's started working on something else: clothes for babies. The 21-year-old has just made moves to expand her growing business empire, which includes Kylie Cosmetics and the recently unveiled Kylie Skin, to infant clothing, according to a trademark she filed for on May 9.

Jenner's baby clothing venture will be called either "Kylie Baby" or "Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner," as her request with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shows, WWD points out. The baby line wouldn't just include clothes, though, ranging from “bottoms, dresses, footwear, jumpers, sweaters, and scarves" to "costumes for use in children’s dress up play” — which Jenner's one-year-old is already a fan of, judging by the family's matching Avengers: Endgame outfits they wore to the premiere. As for whether or not it would include baby pursues, obviously Stormi is in favor of that.

Kylie Baby would also focus on other baby gear and accessories like “bath and shower products, diapers, baby food, nursing products, strollers, baby carriers, bath linens, and crib sheets.”

While Jenner of her family members to start an explicitly baby line, her older sister Kim Kardashian dabbled in kids clothing in 2017 with her and Kanye West's Kids Supply brand . The ambitious line aimed to clothe children in the kind of precocious outfits their eldest daughter North West so often wears, but was met with some criticism when they released clothes that were an "homage" to brands like Vetements and Comme Des Garçons, which some felt were too close for comfort.

In a statement, a rep for Kardashian explained the similarities between Kids Supply designs and designs by existing brands, saying, "The idea behind Kids Supply is to give people the opportunity to purchase things that would never be available for children otherwise." Kardashian and West have yet to release a new collection ever since that statement, but perhaps their next one will be a collaboration with Kylie Baby.