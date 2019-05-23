It's been three months since Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson's awkward evening together made headlines and, up until now, her BFF Kylie Jenner has remained silent about the "cheating scandal." That changed, though, when the latest teaser for Keeping Up With the Kardashians was released today. In the clip, which fuses together footage from the mid-season and onwards, Jenner is seen finally addressing the whole situation.

"She f-ked up," Jenner says in the clip, issuing her first official comment on the matter, before telling Khloé Kardashian , "Just know I love you." Jenner also added in the trailer, "I look in her eyes, she's just really going through it," although that comment could really apply to both Kardashian and Woods — it's unclear which person it is being directed at.

Her mom Kris Jenner weighs in on the state of Kylie and Woods' friendship as well, saying, "This is going to change their relationship forever. For you and Jordyn, it's like a divorce."

It appears as though the Kardashians will be telling their side of the story and all of the events of that fated evening, which they have yet to do in full. While Woods described the night to Jada Pinkett Smith in a record-setting episode of Red Table Talk , Kardashian challenged that perspective saying Woods was the reason her "family broke up," before eventually easing up on the 21-year-old after backlash and adding , "I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time... What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault."

In the clip, two voices tell Kardashian of Woods and Thompson's controversial night together, "I don't even know if I should tell you this. Her legs were like in between his legs."

As the trailer shows, the upcoming episodes will also focus on Kardashian's pain following her official split from Thompson. "I am broken by so many things," she says, "I'm not just a TV show, like this is my life." Buckle up.