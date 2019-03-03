Khloé Kardashian Changed Her Tune About Jordyn Woods

Days after blaming the break-up of her relationship with Tristan Thompson on Jordyn Woods, Khloé Kardashian has had a change of heart, and is now reflecting on the difficult situation and how it led her to say things she didn't mean. On March first, after Woods told her side of the story on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Kardashian called her a liar and tweeted that Woods was the reason her "family broke up." At the time, many were understanding of Kardashian's pain, but also felt that it was, at least, inaccurate to say that a 21-year-old could "break up" a relationship that had already been up and down so many times . Common wisdom holds that the only two people who can end a relationship are the two people in that relationship, and Jordyn's not one of them.

With some time and distance, though, it looks like Kardashian is ready to take the painful step of admitting that the guy who cheated on her is, well, the one to blame for him cheating on her. On Saturday, she tweeted a statement in three parts: "This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time...What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault...I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

We couldn't agree more!

