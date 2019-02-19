The Kardashian-Jenners' love of cosmetic enhancements is well-documented, on their show and on social media, but their relationship to plastic surgery, on the other hand, is more murky. Kylie Jenner , though, made a rare public comment on the subject, addressing the rumors that she's undergone procedures. According to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, she has only tried fillers so far.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” she tells Paper in a new cover story. “I’m terrified! I would never."

As Jenner explains, the alterations she's done to herself so far have all been filler-based. "They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do,” she says. “It’s fillers. I’m not denying that.”

Last May, Jenner talked about plastic surgery and fillers with her sister Kim Kardashian and said that she had no plans to do anything, personally, but doesn't judge people who do. “I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that’s what you want to do, I’m not against it," she told Kardashian for the Evening Standard ’s lifestyle supplement ES Magazine . “Right now I probably wouldn’t do anything, actually.”

When Jenner first tried fillers, it wasn't until months after denying it that she finally spoke about getting the procedure. Back in 2015, she said in a vlog post, "I have temporary lip fillers," adding of her decision to get them: "it's just an insecurity of mine." Shortly before that she had issued the plea, "Stop talking about my lips. I haven't had plastic surgery. I've never been under the knife. People flash back to pictures of me when I was 12 and say, 'Kylie's so different,' but how can I look the same from 12 to 18?"

In the same interview, Jenner also talks about how she built Kylie Cosmetics into an almost-billion-dollar enterprise . Jenner reveals that her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, “cut her off at the age of 15,” so “the self-made thing is true.” Apparently she “spent every last dime that I had starting it [Kylie Cosmetics], not even knowing if it would be successful.” "My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it's time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that," she explains. "What I'm trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited."