In case you haven't kept up with Kylie Jenner lately, the beauty mogul and self-made billionaire has been sharing photos from her recent vacation to Mexico. The 21-year-old headed there with her 13-month-old Stormi Webster and her daughter's father, Travis Scott, confirming that the pair's relationship is as solid as ever in the wake of rumors that they were struggling after Kylie discovered some DMs from other women on Scott's Instagram account, per TMZ. There's still one question lingering about the whole thing, though: While on "baecation," as Kylie put it, she and Scott had their own photoshoot while cuddling in a pool, prompting Kendall Jenner to ask how exactly they got these photos.

"Who took these pics?," Kendall commented on the slideshow her younger sister posted. "Love a third wheel." It didn't take long for Kylie to respond to Kendall — and her answer was perfect. "Self timer baby," she wrote.

It makes sense that Kylie and Scott opted for a self timer instead of including another human being, since the whole trip was reportedly about rekindling their romance. They did have a nanny on hand, though, to assist with watching Stormi, as one source revealed. “They stayed in a beach villa and enjoyed it very much. [They] had a nanny so they could have date nights,” the source told People . “Kylie seems much happier. Travis will be around now for several weeks before his tour resumes... They seem great together. Travis keeps prioritizing Kylie. He has very few plans during the tour break and will focus on his family instead.”

It's Stormi who has brought the couple closer together, apparently, which isn't surprising. "Every time Kylie see's Travis interacting with Stormi and being a great father, she falls in love with him even more," a different source told E! News. "It was great for them to spend time together as a family, and Kylie feels more at ease about their relationship and where she stands with him." Honestly, with moments as sweet as Scott helping Stormi walk down steps across a pool, it's no wonder Kylie and Scott are falling in love all over again.