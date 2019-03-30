Kylie Jenner is starting her summer a little early. According to her Instagram, Jenner is currently on vacation, and wore a stunning Jacquemus ensemble for the occasion. “Brb on vacation wearing my favorite new lip kit EXTRAORDINARY available now on KylieCosmetics.com,” she wrote alongside an image of her wearing a sheer white, skin-tight dress. She’s also holding one of the brand’s signature straw purses to help tie the look together. According to Jacquemus’ Instagram account, the outfit is from its spring 2019 collection.

As the Daily Mail points out , Travis Scott appears to have accompanied Jenner on the trip, which is the best indication that the two have put their recent troubles behind them. Jenner accused the rapper of cheating on her in early March, but all seems well again, as Scott even commented on Jenner’s sexy Instagram, with seven lightning bolt emojis, eight queen emojis, a panting emoji, a fire emoji and a blue butterfly emoji, E! News reports .

It’s been a banner week for designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, who gained notoriety thanks to his viral tiny handbags. Jacquemus recently opened a highly Instagrammable, lemon-themed café in Paris, that features oversized terracotta pots and lemon trees. Citron opened inside the new Champs-Élysées location of Galeries Lafayette, and is already gained instant notoriety on social media.

As for Jenner and Scott, we’re glad to see that these two appear to be on the mend. In a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone , Scott explained why he’s so smitten with the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. “People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bullshit-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro," Scott said. "I like to just go outside and walk. Knowing a girl that famous, you'd think she's like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15 motherfuckers around me,' but we just walk out the crib," he added. "Me, I hate cameras. I don't like people in my business. Going into a situation like that, you'd think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. Maybe she's into all the photos, or worried about this and that. And then you realize motherfuckers is normal as possible. I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this shit."