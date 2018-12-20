Wedding bells may be ringing in Astroworld in the very near future. In his new Rolling Stone cover story, Travis Scott says that he and Kylie Jenner will be getting married "soon"—he just has to come up with a perfect proposal plan first.

Scott said that when he and Jenner first began dating, at Coachella in April 2017, "we was just two kids, fucking around." But their relationship progressed quickly: "Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We ain't run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one,'" he said. "We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way."

The rapper went on to describe all the things he loves about Jenner, who he calls the "coolest motherfucker of all time." "People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bullshit-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro," Scott said. "She's a Tim Burton fan, which is fire. Wes Anderson fan, which is fire," he continued. Jenner's taste in whimsical auteurs aside, perhaps Scott's favorite thing about her is how "chill" she is. "I like to just go outside and walk. Knowing a girl that famous, you'd think she's like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15 motherfuckers around me,' but we just walk out the crib," he said. "Me, I hate cameras. I don't like people in my business. Going into a situation like that, you'd think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. Maybe she's into all the photos, or worried about this and that. And then you realize motherfuckers is normal as possible. I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this shit."

Scott and Jenner also have in common their religious beliefs, which, he said, made learning they were expecting a child together after only a few weeks together feel like "something special." "Kids are something we kind of talked about when we were getting busy," he added. And while Scott admitted that, at first, he was hoping for a son, he quickly changed his tune. "When we found out it was a girl, I was like, 'Huhhh.' But after a while I was like, 'Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened.' And when Stormi was born, I was like, 'Life is fire, bro.'"

That "fire" life as a tight-knit family of three includes their sacred "Stormi Saturdays"—"We don't let nothing come over Stormi time," Scott said—and, soon enough, a legal document certifying that Jenner and Scott actually are "hubby" and "wifey," as they already insist on calling each other, much to Kim Kardashian West's confusion .

