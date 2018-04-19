After a whirlwind Coachella weekend filled with party buses, wig changes , and run-ins with exes , it's back to business as usual for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott . The mom and dad of Stormi Webster were spotted (sans Stormi) at a basketball game in Houston on Wednesday, People reported , where they watched the Houston Rockets defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 102–82.

Houston is, after all, Scott's hometown, according to People , and the pair actually sparked dating rumors a year ago when they were caught canoodling at another Rockets game in Houston for their first public outing. Back in April 2017, Jenner attended the game in a Rockets T-shirt, while Scott treated fellow fans to a performance before tip-off.

Although this date doesn't quite fall on the exact one-year mark, it looks like the new parents might be celebrating an anniversary of sorts anyway. Last year, Jenner and Scott also preceded the Rockets game with a hangout at Coachella, where the young couple reportedly chilled at Jeremy Scott’s Moschino x Candy Crush party. Tyga was in attendance at the music festival then, as well. “[Scott] and Kylie have also been friends for a while and they all hang out,” a source told People at the time . “When she and Tyga are having drama, she tries to make him jealous by hanging out with other guys.” At the time, though, Jenner didn't quite get her chance to stir the pot, as she and Tyga reportedly did not cross paths. This year was a different story. According to the Daily Mail , the exes ran into each other TAO x Revolve party, where Tyga appeared with Iggy Azalea on his arm. He and Kylie reportedly "didn't interact."