Fans in attendance at Lady Gaga 's Las Vegas show on Saturday got the surprise of a lifetime. During the finale of the concert, Gaga welcomed Bradley Cooper to the stage for a stirring performance of their Oscar-nominated ballad “Shallow,” from the hit movie A Star is Born .

According to Billboard , this was the duo’s first-ever live performance of the hit song, which has been a mainstay on the Billboard 100 for 16 weeks, and peaked at number 5. Gaga has been closing out her Enigma show at the Park MGM with “Shallow” since her residency began in December, but Cooper's appearance this weekend was a total surprise. That didn't stop the actor from looking totally at ease in front of the roaring audience.

“I even got you in-ears!" Gaga told him after he walked on stage, though Cooper went on to admit that he’d “never used” the earpieces, which typically allow singers to hear themselves when on stage. (Apparently, Jackson Maine 's tinnitus didn't stop him from hearing himself while belting out hits like "Maybe It's Time" in his impossibly gravelly voice.) During Cooper’s opening verse, Gaga perched on her knees, looking up at him, seemingly just as transfixed as everyone else in the theater. When it came time for her to sing, she took her rightful place on the piano bench and belted out the song’s thrilling chorus.

See their entire duet, below.

The surprise performance could be a sign of things to come. According to Variety , “Shallow” is one of two Best Original Song nominees selected by the Academy for a live performance on Oscar night. Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” from Black Panther is reportedly the other one. The Oscars, which air on February 24, could be a big night for Cooper and Gaga, who are nominated for Best Actor and Actress respectively, while A Star is Born earned a Best Picture nod. “Shallow” is also the heavy favorite to win Best Original Song, as is obvious from the video above.

