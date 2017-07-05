While Taylor Swift is still busy keeping a low-profile (read: not throwing her annual Fourth of July bash ), it seems as though Ed Sheeran has found a new pop star bestie: Lady Gaga.

This weekend, in an interview with British newspaper The Sun , Sheeran spoke about leaving Twitter due to some nasty comments he was receiving on the social media platform. "I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it," the singer said . “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-f--- for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

Among those who apparently really don't like red-headed crooners from England? Lady Gaga fans. "Lady Gaga’s fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all hate." Sheeran said. "And it wasn’t anything to do with that at all...So I think Twitter gets on a massive steam roll of assuming things and then you get in the s---.”

If you think Mother Monster was going to let that stand, well, think again. Gaga quickly took to her own social media, albeit Instagram, not Twitter, to put out a call to action to her Little Monsters. The message was clear: stand down.

"What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity," Gaga wrote, alongside a selfie of the two singers.

Sheeran has yet to respond to Gaga's 21st century olive branch , at least in a public capacity, which, to be fair, can be hard when you quit Twitter and all.

