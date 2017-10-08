Lady Gaga has been forced to cancel multiple stops on her tour while she deals with the painful chronic condition fibromyalgia , but at least she has the support of her good friend, supermodel Gigi Hadid . The pair took their love fest to Instagram over the weekend, both sharing admiring posts.

Earlier this week, Gaga posted a note about meditation on her social channels, and last night Hadid re-posted the picture to her Instagram and added the caption, "Even through your time of healing you lift others, @ladygaga. It takes courage and strength to let people in on what you're experiencing & coping with (in real time!), let alone to not cut the world out. Thank you. You help and inspire so many!"

Loading View on Instagram

For her part, the model also sent the pop star some merch from her Tommy X Gigi collection with Tommy Hilfiger , including a black knit beanie with the words "Gigi Hadid" emblazoned across the front, which the singer promptly put on and modeled for all the world to see on Instagram.

Loading View on Instagram

"Thank you @gigihadid & @tommyhilfiger for these generous gifts during my time of healing. Totally my style and so thoughtful and bad ass. My favorite combination. #tommyxgigi," wrote Gaga alongside the image.

The unexpected duo have actually been friends and fans of each other's work since at least 2015 , and often support each other publicly, including last year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, in which Hadid walked and Gaga performed. Hadid has even described Gaga as "a great kind of big sister " who gives "amazing advice" and is "one of a kind, she is amazing."

While Gaga is on the path to recovery, Hadid herself is no stranger to the pain of invisible diseases. Her mother Yolanda Foster, her sister Bella Hadid and her brother Anwar Hadid all suffer from Chronic Lyme Disease .

Related: Hot Pink Is Officially the New Millennial Pink, Thanks to Rihanna and Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Dramatically Reads "Popular"