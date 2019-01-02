It's day two of 2019, but Lady Gaga is well on her way to having her best year ever. The face of A Star Is Born is not only poised to dominate the cultural conversation around the upcoming awards season and already inspired countless headlines about her Las Vegas residency , which just kicked off; she's also getting ready to launch her career in the beauty world. The website for her upcoming beauty line Haus Beauty has already done as much, with the domain now live and directing users to enter their email address for updates.

Here's what we know about Haus Beauty: Gaga originally filed to trademark the name, a reference to her creative team Haus of Gaga, back in May. At the time, the pop star's company Ate My Heart Inc. made the move, as reported by The Blast . Then, at least five days ago, one of Gaga's many devoted fans noticed that a website for Haus Beauty had gone live.

It's not at all surprising that Gaga would pivot to commodifying her unique approach to beauty—after all, she already has a perfume brand named after her 2009 debut album The Fame . She also has firsthand experience in the beauty world as a campaign star for M.A.C. Viva Glam in 2009 and 2011. As with much of her career, Gaga has seized on good timing. Because she's more of a household name than ever before, thanks largely to her role in one of the year's most talked-about films, it makes perfect sense that Gaga would now unleash her beauty company in the wake of her fellow celebrities: Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty, Jennifer Lopez's Inglot, Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty, and celebrity beauty pioneer Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty.

Interestingly, Gaga might be taking cues mostly from Alba's venture, as Haus Beauty is reportedly being funded by The Honest Company's investment firm, Lightspeed Venture Partners, as Recode noted . Plus, Haus Beauty is apparently being led by former Honest Company chief digital officer Ben Jones. (His LinkedIn entry confirms he left The Honest Company to become CEO at a "stealth" company.)

What we don't know is how exactly Gaga will put her stamp on the celebrity beauty industry. Will her line embrace her maximal, costume-heavy early Gaga days? Or will it be rooted more in her minimal makeup (and Ally's no-makeup) look these days? Will it be as inclusive as her Born This Way Foundation? As usual, Gaga is leaving us guessing.