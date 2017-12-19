Here we go— Lady Gaga will be fulfilling a "lifelong dream" of becoming a Vegas girl, joining the ranks of pop icons who have held long lasting Las Vegas residencies, including Mariah Carey , Britney Spears and Celine Dion . The six-time Grammy award winning artist excitedly shared her Vegas residency announcement on Twitter this afternoon, and fans shouldn't expect a re-hashing of prior tours—Gaga promises her little monsters that she will be performing with all-new theatrics at MGM's Park Theater in Las Vegas .

Typically, a Las Vegas residency comes after at least a decade of an icon's illustrious career, but with five studio albums under her belt (four of which have been nominated for Grammys, and three of which have won), a Las Vegas residency for Lady Gaga seems like the right move at this point in her career, and she won't be the only big name in town. Pop icon and successful painter Britney Spears will end her four-year Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood on December 31 and the elusive chanteuse Mariah Carey ended her two-year stint in July, but Celine Dion will continue her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace until June 2019. Lady Gaga's rumored start date is late 2018, so she should have plenty of time to wrap up the Joanne world tour and potentially win a Grammy for either Best Pop Vocal Album or Best Pop Solo Performance (her 2017 Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two , detailed the process of recording the nominated album as she broke up from former fiancé Taylor Kinney ) in early 2018, before getting started on her residency rehearsals.

The late 2018 residency start date should also give her enough time to promote her upcoming feature film. Following her 2016 Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for her role on American Horror Story: Hotel , it was announced that Lady Gaga would star in the remake of A Star Is Born , which will be directed by Bradley Cooper and released on May 18, 2018. Taking her turn as the troubled screen star previously portrayed by Janet Gaynor in 1937, Judy Garland in 1954 and Barbra Streisand in 1976, Lady Gaga will be the fourth performer to inhabit the role.

Little Monsters should keep their eyes peeled for residency tickets, but in the meantime, the singer still has a few more stops in Germany, England and France before hitting the strip.

