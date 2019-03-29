In the latest episode of the Gossip Girl – O.C. crossover that is the marriage of Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, the duo made a rare red-carpet appearance together—only their fourth in five years of marriage. The cause for this momentous occasion was the Hollywood premiere of Shazam! on Thursday evening, meaning the film now marks not only a refreshing change from the rest of DC’s largely panned superhero films but also the impetus for a rare public-facing Meester-Brody moment.

For the event, Meester wore a bright red ankle-length dress printed with white flowers and polka dots, black heels, and a black silk envelope clutch purse. She wore her (newly lightened ) lob haircut in beachy, face-framing waves, and accessorized with delicate white drop earrings. Brody, meanwhile, wore a rich plum-colored suit over a chambray button-up shirt and brown leather shoes.

Brody’s role in Shazam! has been largely kept under wraps. He’s completely absent from the film’s Wikipedia page, and though he is listed on its IMDb page, his character’s name isn’t included. Still, Twitter sleuths with knowledge of the superhero’s background are currently operating under the theory that Brody and D. J. Cotrona will play grown-up, power-wielding versions of some of the titular character’s teenage friends. For the unaware: Shazam! depicts the origin story of an orphan boy, Billy Batson, who after meeting an ancient wizard during a ride on the subway (typical) finds himself with the ability to transform into an adult superhero, played by Zachary Levi. Brody and Cotrona, then, may be similarly transformed versions of Freddy and Pedro, respectively, two of Billy’s foster siblings.

Pinterest Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Though Brody and Meester have mostly kept their relationship private, Meester did briefly mention her husband—referring to him as her “soulmate”—and their 3-year-old daughter, Arlo Day, in a recent interview . “I wouldn’t change anything [in the past] because I’m happy where I am now,” she told Porter magazine last fall. “And I think that that’s one of the many wonderful parts of not only having a child and meeting your soulmate, but also, I feel really lucky career-wise—really in a place that I want to be.”

