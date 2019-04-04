Victoria's Secret has a new angel: Leomie Anderson . The model, a favorite of Rihanna 's for Fenty Beauty and Savage , just announced that she's joining the brand, officially, as an Angel, after walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for four consecutive years.

"Mate I am still in shock," she wrote on Instagram, when she shared her latest gig. "This is something I was even scared to dream about because I never thought it would come true but I am insanely excited to announce that I am Victoria’s Secret’s newest ANGEL!! I can’t even believe it... Thank you to God, My fusion family, Ed, Monica, John, Sophie, Michelle and everyone else who made this once far fetched dream a reality ❤️"

With that announcement, Anderson shared a video of herself wearing a Victoria's Secret set and having the time of her life. "My name's Leomie and I'm from London—South London, to be precise," she says in the clip, adding, "I just love being able to show who I am and show my personality."

It didn't take long for Anderson's comments to fill up with praise from people like Gabrielle Union, who wrote "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 so proud!," to fellow British model Jordan Dunn, who's walked for Victoria's Secret before and shared, "SCREAMING!!!!!!!!! So proud of you lil sis your time is NOW!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤"

This past November, Anderson made her fourth appearance on the runway for Victoria's Secret. At the time, she said "this achievement means EVERYTHING to me 🤧❤️🤯." In another post, after the show, she summed up the experience, writing, "Wow, yesterday feels like a dream come true! I am so thankful to have walked the runway once again surrounded by so many of my friends. The VS fashion show is so special and brings together a group of amazing women some of whom I am proud to call my good friends. Thank you to everyone who made this happen for me for a fourth time in a row, it gets even more special every time <3"

As for what she's learned from Rihanna, who cast her in Fenty Beauty's campaign and in the Savage show, Anderson told W , "To have fun with makeup, which is evident from her Fenty Beauty line." Looks like she's applying that piece of advice to her career, as well.