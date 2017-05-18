After a year full of lounging on yachts in Ibiza and cruising through New York on Citi Bikes, Leonardo DiCaprio and the model Nina Agdal have reportedly called it quits. A source close to the couple says that the couple has the lofty goal of staying friends, and that they actually broke up a few days ago, meaning not long after they were spotted making out a week ago in downtown New York.

DiCaprio, 42, and Agdal, 25, first met earlier in 2016 at an Oscars after-party hosted by Madonna, and started getting together publicly in May. After their cruise through Ibiza and an excursion through the Hamptons (where DiCaprio's Range Rover was tragically rear-ended) that summer, the pair quickly turned up everywhere from dinner in New York with Rihanna and Cara Delevingne to French Polynesia (with DiCaprio's mother) to the shores of Cancún. (If all that sounds a little extravagant, remember that DiCaprio was, after all, essentially king of the world last year.)

DiCaprio may simply be looking for time to, say, devote to fighting climate change, but given his track record, it doesn't seem like he'll be model-less for much longer. Agdal is the latest in a long line of models DiCaprio has dated; in the month that he started seeing Agdal, the ever elusive actor was also spotted publicly with two other models, Roxy Horner and Georgia Fowler. (Victoria's Secret models—not to mention those under 25—are a particular favorite: He's also dated Toni Garrn, Gisele Bündchen, Erin Heatherton, Anne V, and Bar Refaeli.)

As for Agdal, she'll no doubt find a new someone to spoon with soon. And if not, as of earlier this month, there's now at least three more Leo's out there on the loose to contend with, too.

