Lili Reinhart is putting her foot down when it comes to invasive questions about her relationship with her Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse.

The Riverdale star recently spoke to Teen Vogue about the challenges of being one half of a couple whose profile is particularly high amongst the social media generation.

Reinhart recounted an anecdote from earlier this year, when she and her co-star-turned-boyfriend Cole Sprouse took a trip to Paris . At the time, the two actors had yet to announce that they were a couple, but looking back, Reinhart admits she had a hard time navigating any leisure time because of the paparazzi, who also snapped photos of her and Sprouse kissing on the street. This invasion of privacy is an element of fame that Reinhart is still getting used to, with Sprouse as her guide, thanks to the fact that he grew up in the spotlight on Disney Channel.

“I keep my relationship private because it’s just between two people, and that’s the way it should be,” Reinhart told Teen Vogue , when pressed about her relationship with Sprouse. "It's not like I'm trying to dangle my relationship in front of people's faces like, 'you don't know anything about us.' It's just, you don't need to know. People feel like they're owed that, and you're absolutely not owed anything by me,” she went on.

There is, however, one element of the relationship that Reinhart does not mind opening up about. “I like to go on adventures with Cole,” Reinhart said. “He takes me to places where I’m like, ‘How did you find this?’ He’s made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It’s escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful,” she continued. Based on those Parisian paparazzi photos from April, in addition to the endless shots of Reinhart taken by Sprouse on his Instagram in various locales, it would appear that their relationship is as adventurous as it seems.

