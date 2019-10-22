Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa , one of Hollywood’s coolest couples, went match-matchy in tailored suits at the premiere of Momoa’s new Apple TV sci-fi show, SEE . Bonet looked stunning in a fitted black ensemble with dramatic bell bottoms and puff sleeves. And Momoa wore a Tom Ford suit (he called the color “champagne rosé” on his Instagram story) with Christian Louboutin Homme boots and a necklace by designer Amie Hertzig, “a very special gift” from Bonet. He described the look as “Vincent Gallo shit,” referencing the actor’s iconic style from the 1998 indie Buffalo ‘66 .

Pinterest Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend the World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "See" at Fox Village Theater on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison

Bonet and Momoa met at a jazz club in Los Angeles in 2005 and have been together ever since; the couple made things official in October of 2017. They have two children together—Lola and Wolf—and Momoa also serves as step-dad to Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz . (Momoa and Zoë’s rock star father, Lenny Kravitz , famously get along well.) Bonet was “literally my childhood crush,” the former Game of Thrones star told Esquire in a recent cover story. “I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.”

“If someone says something isn’t possible,” he added “I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is fucking possible.’ ”

Momoa also talked about his childhood crush on Bonet on a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden . “Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’" he said. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.’"

Momoa loves to gush about his wife: in the Esquire story, he refers to her as a “goddess”. "She's so amazing because I'm such a dipsh*t," he told the Huffington Post in 2014. "She's an angel. She's amazing. God bless her. She's seeing this one through."