Lorde's style just keeps getting better and better. The singer just dropped the second music video from her latest album, Melodrama , and while the visuals are stunning—Lorde seems to have a tropical island all to herself—the fashion is her most intense yet for a music video.

The video for "Perfect Places," which was directed by Grant Singer, opens with a shot of the 19-year-old holding a machete and wearing a white work suit, topped with a wide-brimmed, straw field Jacquemus hat. Hats seem to be a theme throughout the video, with a black bandana, a dramatic beaded fascinator hat with netting, and an oversized sheer yellow floppy hat all making appearances.

Lorde also plays with volume in the video, sporting both a robe-like deep red dress with oversized lapels on the beach and a corset top with white ruffled skirt in the jungle. Ruffles show up again in a simple black dress that she wears while swimming and she chooses a champagne-colored dress with a tank top and tulle bottom for scenes by the water. Other looks include a bejeweled red slip dress, yellow embroidered caftan, nude silk slip dress, and a ripped T-shirt with white linen pants.

With nine wardrobe changes throughout the just-over-four-minute music video, Lorde is stepping up her sartorial prowess, which has evolved from goth queen in black, full-length dresses, paired with a cascade pf curls and dark lips to a more refined, sexy, glam look that's a bit more tame but just as witchy (and bewitching).

The card-carrying member of Taylor Swift's squad currently works with super stylist Karla Welch . And from the looks of it, more royal-worthy looks are on the horizon.

Related: Lorde Tells Seth Meyers About Getting Trapped on New York City Subway

See What's Trending in W Video: