If Lupita Nyong'o and Saoirse Ronan star in something — especially together — we want to see it. Unfortunately, as far as we know, there aren't any films in the works that will feature both award-winning actors. There is, however, a new ad campaign in which they costar, and even more exciting: It's for a new fragrance, Calvin Klein Women.

Pinterest Calvin Klein

The print campaign features beautiful portraits of Nyong'o and Ronan in color alongside black-and-white photos of well-known women who have inspired them. Nyong'o's headshot is positioned alongside artistically cropped photos of Eartha Kitt and Katharine Hepburn, while Ronan's sits to the right of Sissy Spacek and Nina Simone. All of the images sit above that of the Calvin Klein Women bottle, a rectangular glass vessel with an oversized disc-shaped cap featuring an eye graphic and designed in collaboration with Raf Simons . In fact, this is the first Calvin Klein fragrance released since Simons took on the role of the brand's chief creative officer.

“With this fragrance, we wanted to put the concept of plurality center stage. The campaign is an exploration of femininity—a group of women bonded by a common thread; the desire to have the power to create their own identity, and to support and lead the way for those that come after them," Simons said in a statement. “Calvin Klein Women is inspired by the transmission of strength and inspiration from one woman to the next; by plurality combined with individuality; freedom of expression; and the notion that the collective is as vital as the individual." The statement goes on to say that Nyong'o and Ronan were clear choices for the campaign because of they're universally recognized for their talent, creativity, intelligence, and strength of character.

As for the fragrance itself, Calvin Klein Women is a woody floral built around three principal ingredients: eucalyptus acorns, orange flower petals, and Alaskan cedarwood. Those key notes are blended with black pepper, lemon sfuma, magnolia grandiflora, jasmine absolute, olibanum essential oil, and Ambrox Super. According to the brand it "fuses strength with fragility, freshness with sensuality."

In addition to the print ads, Nyong'o and Ronan will appear in a TV campaign later this summer. Calvin Klein has also posted a video on its YouTube account of the two getting to know each other, and it's basically the most adorable instant friendship ever caught on camera.

Calvin Klein Women doesn't hit Macy's until August 15, but in the meantime, you can participate in the #IAMWOMEN social media movement by posting a picture of the inspiring women in your life. Photos can also be shared on calvinklein.com/iamwomen .

