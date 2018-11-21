Madonna Teases Final Mix of New Album With Help From Daughter Estere

Madonna is a few steps closer to releasing a new album, the follow up to 2015's Rebel Heart . In between promoting her skin care line MDNA and texting with Ariana Grande, Madonna has been working on her 14th studio album and teasing it on social media in the process. So much for having "no life."

While she hasn't said much of her next full-length album, she has released some behind the scenes footage from the studio. Her daughter Estere has been keeping her company all the while, and, in one of the clips, she puts her talent on the keyboard on full display. "Estere Wraps things up in the studio..........🎹🎤💕 #music #mix #magic #mikedean #mercy," Madonna wrote in her caption on Instagram, where she posted the video. Not surprisingly, Estere is already a pro.

Madonna shared another cheeky video from the studio, where she was bopped her head to one of her new songs. Sadly, you can't hear a tease of it as she strategically left off the sound. "Final Mixes.............🎶♥️," she wrote. "Everything needs to be 💯! #music #magic #mirwais #mikedean"

The hashtag reference Mirwais is to the French producer who was responsible for much of the sound of her previous albums American Life and Music. She first shared their reunion back in May when she used his name as a hashtag in the single art for "Beautiful Game," a track she debuted at this year's Met Gala, themed Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination .

The pop icon has been super selective about releasing any other details surrounding her next album, but she did open up about it recently. “I’m finishing my record, which I’m going to release next year,” she told WWD this past October. “Yep, in between rose mist spray and serums, I’m actually making music. Can’t quit my day job.” Given her latest Instagram posts, she's still prioritizing music as such.