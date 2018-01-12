On Friday, former president Barack Obama made his TV return on David Letterman's new Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction , and the episode was chock-full of funny anecdotes about the proud dad's daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama. Of course, there was the time Obama pulled out some very smooth dad dance moves so that he would not embarrass Sasha in front of Prince. "I think the key is what we call 'staying in the pocket.'" he said. "I think everyone here knows dads who get out of the pocket. And they're trying stuff that they can't really pull off...they start doing karate kicks and all that stuff."

Then, there was the time Obama spent half an hour putting together a lamp because he was so sad about Malia going away to college . "Meanwhile, Michelle has finished scrubbing and she's organizing closets," he said, "and I was just pretty pathetic."

But then there was one Obama daughter anecdote to possibly top them all. This one, however, did not come from Obama, but from Letterman. "I have a story about Malia that I've not told anyone," Letterman began. The story takes place at a White House function, where Letterman introduced himself to Malia and thanked her for inviting him, according to BuzzFeed. "My name is Dave Letterman, and I am very happy to be here at the party, and thank you for inviting me to the party," he said.

Malia replied with a massive own. "And she says, 'Yeah, you look like a guy who really knows how to party,'" Letterman said. "And I'm telling you, I loved it."

It also appears as though Obama is no stranger to Malia's burns. "That was a pretty good line," he said, upon hearing the story. "She's a riot," he added. "She is funny."

Even more impressive is that Letterman is particularly famous for being one of the best when it comes to other side of delivering a sly burn. Essentially, the young Obama took on the master of the art, and she won.

