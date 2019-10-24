Martha Stewart does not approve of Felicity Huffman’s prison style.

Over the weekend, images of Huffman in prison — where she landed after being convicted on charges related to the famed celebrity college admissions scandal )—were released to the public. Huffman, who is currently serving a fourteen-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, was photographed in a forest green jumpsuit. The photos quickly went viral, and served as the basis for many a meme. But, Stewart, for one, didn't think much of the actress' big house look.

Speaking at a at a Vanity Fair summit in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Stewart opined that Huffman “should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy.”

“[Huffman] made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens,” she added.

Stewart is, of course, an expert on prison style. She famously served a five-month sentence back in 2004 after being convicted of lying to the feds about securities violations. Her own prison uniform was a more flattering black number. While incarcerated, she famously lost a holiday decoration contest .

Stewart has a dry sense of humor about her time in the clink. Her friend and colleague Snoop Dogg even posted a fantastic meme about it during Tekashi69’s recent trial. But serving her sentence was no walk in the park. “It was horrifying, and no one, no one should have to go through that kind of indignity really except for murderers, and there are a few other categories, but no one should have to go through that,” Stewart told Katie Couric in 2017. “It’s a very, very awful thing.”