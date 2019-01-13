Mary J. Blige celebrated her 48th birthday in style. The legendary hip-hop soul singer posted a series of photos on Instagram, in which she’s posing beachside, clad in a revealing, pink leopard bikini. “LIVING MY BEST FUCKIN LIFE!” Blige captioned the images.

The sun-soaked singer looks pretty great in the series’ first two photos, in which she’s stunting for the camera with all the confidence you’d expect from a woman who has nine Grammys to her name. The third photo in the set shows Blige hanging on the picturesque beach with a large group of friends, for what has to be an early contender for best birthday party of the year.

It’s the perfect way to kick off what’s set to be a huge year for Blige, who stars in Netflix’s hugely anticipated series, Umbrella Academy , based on the ultra-popular comic book by My Chemical Romance front man Gerard Way. Blige will play a villain named Cha-Cha, in a story about a group of estranged superhero siblings who must reunite to track down their father’s killer. According to TV Line , Blige’s character is a "ruthless and unorthodox hitwoman who travels through time to kill assigned targets.”

And for those of you worried that Blige’s burgeoning acting career might take her away from her time in the studio, we’ve got some very good news. She’s also set to release her fourteenth studio album, called My Life II... There's Something About Me, My Self & MaryJane (Act 2) , sometime later this year. Her last album, 2017’s Strength of a Woman , featured guest appearances by Quavo, DJ Khaled, and Missy Elliott, to go along with Blige’s towering vocals. Details about the follow-up have so far been scarce, but if her birthday Instagrams are any indication, Blige already has this year on absolute lock.