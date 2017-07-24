Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen never miss an opportunity to exercise their particular personal styles, even when they're doing the honors of being a bridesmaid. Luckily for them though, the bride gave her wedding party wide leeway to interpert her dress code and the twins put their own touch on it. These certainly weren't any sort of the matchy-matchy, taffeta monstrosities people normally associate with the phrase "bridesmaids."

According to E!, the designers of The Row served as bridesmaids for longtime friend Cassie Coane over the weekend. Coane, the creative director of luxury watch line Gomelsky, wed her now-husband Jim Koenig in a private ceremony in the Hudson Valley area of New York. Her bridal party was filled with some of the fashion industry's most stylish "It" girls, including Sarah Staudinger of Staud, Saree Kayne , and Harley Viera-Newton of HVN—each of whom donned their own take on an ethereal floral dress.

"When the bride says wear floral, you wear floral," Kyle Miller, founder of Love Yoga and fellow bridal party member, joked in a video posted to her Instagram account that shows off the Olsen twins' outfits.

All colors, styles, and patterns were seemingly represented in the well-heeled (and well-dressed) group, but even among the chicest of the chic, MK + A still somehow managed to stand out. Ashley wore a black, long-sleeved dress with white embroidery, and Mary-Kate donned a kimono-inspired mini dress, floral-and-jewel headpiece, and green satin Balenciaga mules.

The bride meanwhile wore white, but of course maintained the floral dress code as well. The gown was a custom creation by Danielle Frankel with an embroidered tulle overlay.

